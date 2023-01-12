Scaler appoints Manish Pansari as senior vice president

Scaler, a tech upskilling startup has announced the appointment of Manish Pansari as Senior Vice President – Business at InterviewBit and Scaler, as per an official statement. In his new role, Pansari will lead the Data Science and Machine Learning business. With an immediate focus on the Indian market, he will be responsible for scaling the DSML vertical.

According to the statement, prior to this, Pansari has led business, operations and senior consulting roles across diverse organizations such as Myntra, Jabong, Betterplace and Kearney and managed clients across geographies, including the US, Japan, China, South-East Asia, Middle East and India.

“Last year, we expanded our workforce by 35%, which is a testament to our focus and strategic decision-making at Scaler. The abundance of experience that Manish possesses is sure to amplify our commitment towards career progression, echoing our resolve towards strengthening market leadership,” Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, InterviewBit and Scaler, said.