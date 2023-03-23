QS World University Rankings 2023: 44 Indian courses make it to top 100! IIT Bombay steals the show

In what could underscore the significance of the country’s academic scenario, as many as 44 Indian courses jumped on the bandwagon of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by subjects.

JNU’s sociology at 68th place, IIT Bombay’s mathematics programme at 92nd rank are some of the courses that joined the club of QS World University Rankings 2023 by subjects, reported IE. This apart, two entries from OP Jindal university and 10 from BITS Pilani made it to the top 100.

With 44 courses in their respective subject categories, India has jacked up its position in QS World University Rankings by subject by dint of high-end performance of its higher educational institutes ranked among global top 100.

As per rankings, released on Wednesday, it shows that 11 Institutes of Eminence accounts for 44 percent of the 355 programmes offered by Indian varsities which made it the overall rankings. Earlier, there were 299 entries, including 35 among the top 100.

As the rankings cover 54 academic disciplines, the Indian universities are doing well in the areas of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Business, and Computer Science.

In the case of Delhi University, out of 27 programmes featured in the QS list, seven courses improved ranks while 12 slumped. As far as other institutes are concerned, it showed that more disciplines gained places in comparison with the ones that declined.

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, which offers dentistry programmed, delivered the best performance among Indian institutes, gaining the 13th rank globally. It was placed 18th last year.

According to the QS statement, India– whose research output growing by 54 percent between 2017 and 2022 — generates the world’s fourth most research (1.3 million academic papers between 2017 and 2022), lagging behind China (4.5 million), the US (4.4 million) and the UK (1.4 million), reported IE.

According to the QS World University Rankings 2023 in the global top rankings, IIT Bombay’s Mathematics got the 92nd place. The Electrical Engineering Programme of IIT Delhi joined the top 50 categories globally, ranked 49th, while the same course given by IIT Kanpur has been pegged at 87th spot, featuring in the top 100 categories for the first time.

The Sociology of Jawaharlal Nehru University steps into the world’s top 100, bagging 68th place that showed the rise of 33 places, said QS and added that Sociology being offered by the University of Delhi has been ranked 91, joining the world’s top echelon.

IIT Bombay ranks first in India in engineering and technology

Adding another feather in its cap, the Indian Institute in Engineering and Technology (IIT) Bombay joined the bandwagon of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Rankings by Subject for 2023, standing first in India and 47th globally in engineering and technology. According to the IE report, IIT Bombay scored 80.4 out of 100.

Overall IIT Bombay advanced upon its performance of 2022 by 18 places as the results were announced on Wednesday.

Dwelling at the rankings, IIT Director Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri said, IIT Bombay has donned a strong leadership role and continued to excel in engineering education in India. “I extend congratulations to all students, faculty, staff, and alumni for their contributions to bring such laurels to the institute,” he said and added that efforts will be put further to improve the footprint of Indian higher education globally.

The institute bagged its ranking in four out of five broad subject areas that include: Social Sciences and Management, Natural Sciences, Engineering & Technology, and Arts and Humanities, reported IE.