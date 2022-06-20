PhysicsWallah launches its first offline center in Kota

PhysicsWallah (PW) has launchedits first offline center PW Vidyapeeth in Kota, Rajasthan. The presence of in-person learning is all that students seek in the new normal, which could make or break their careers. The opening of this PW centre is in sync with this vision, calim company.

“We chose Kota for many reasons. The city holds an unbreakable track record for assisting students in cracking various competitive entrance exams. It has gained the trust of every parent and aspirant when it comes to delivering the best education from the best teachers from across India. Moreover, it has an average literacy rate of 82.80%, which is higher than the average national percentage of 74.04%, as per the census of 2011,” Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO, PW said.

The centre will assist engineering and medical aspirants, providing them with competitive as well as friendly learning environment with a 24X7 doubt clearing facility. The company claims to have done more than 1000 admissions in its offline center.

“Since PW’s inception, we have strived to make education affordable and accessible for all. We will continue to focus on these two major aspects in the coming years as well. And opening a center in Kota demonstrates our seriousness in ensuring the same. In fact, it also shows our agile nature and how we can quickly adapt to new learning pedagogies to raise the quality of education by making it fun and engaging,” he added.

