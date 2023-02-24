OP Jindal Global University partners with University of Virginia, plans to offer STEM programmes

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Virginia (UVA). As per the MoU, students who choose to enroll in dual-degree programmes will receive a combined degree and will be able to obtain certificates from both the universities, C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, OP Jindal Global University told FE Education. “The partnership aims to provide a platform for exchanging students and scholars, conducting collaborative research on global issues and broadening UVA’s involvement in India,” Kumar said.



Furthermore, through the collaboration the university aims to offer Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programmes. According to Kumar, the University of Virginia provides numerous master’s degree programmes which fall under the STEM category. In terms of scholarship, Stephen D Mull, vice provost, global affairs, UVA, stated that as a public institution, it will not provide scholarships to international students. “Most of our financial assistance and scholarship resources are devoted to American students, particularly those from Virginia,” Mull said.

Interestingly, the programme is claimed to be advantageous for foreign students, as enrolling in a STEM programme in the United States can extend their stay in the country under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) visa. “Through the OPT visa, students who come and study commerce with us have the opportunity to remain in United States (US) for 12 to 36 months to engage in meaningful work before returning to their home country, to bring those skills and that experience back to India for the benefit of the of the country,” Nicole Jenkins, dean, McIntire School of Commerce, said.

Further, there are various opportunities available for international students, particularly Indians, to offset the expenses of their graduate education in the United States. “Several Indian graduate students in the country work as graduate teaching assistants and research assistants, and they receive compensation for their work if they choose to pursue a PhD programme,” he added.