NEET UG 2022 Exam: Protesting candidates demand postponement, seeks time from PM Modi

Even as the date for the NEET UG 2022 Exam is just a few days away, thousands of candidates are raising their protests, demanding postponement of the same. While the exam is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022, a large number of candidates approached the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the government, demanding re-schedule of the exam.

With their requests continuing to fall to deaf ears, candidates have now decided to go on hunger strike to make authorities hear them. They have also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give them time to meet and hear their concerns.

Protestors say that for the last two months they tried to reach out to various levels at the health and education ministries, which did not yield any results. Because of this, they have now decided to approach the PM to seek relief from the upcoming exam.

Notably, since the time authorities announced dates for the exam, protesting candidates have been demanding a 40-day window to prepare themselves for the exam. According to them, the CBSE Class 12th exam ended on June 15, 2022, giving them just one month’s time to prepare for the NEET exam.

The NEET 2021 counseling procedure also went on till May 2022. This meant that those candidates who decided to drop one year had even less time to prepare for the upcoming exam. Also, another reason behind the demand for postponement is the clashing of this exam date along with other exams. It is because of these reasons that candidates have reached out to authorities urging additional time for NEET UG 2022 preparations.

Notably, more than 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022, making it the highest ever registration number in recent times. This time the number of aspirants is 2.5 lakh students more than the last time.