Nayi Dhara, in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation and Rekhta Foundation, has produced a series of audio stories for children, KAHANI TRAIN. KAHANI TRAIN is an innovative initiative to engage young children with language and literacy.

Early years are the most significant period of growth and development in a child’s life. Strong foundations in learning in these years are building blocks for higher order skills that have a significant impact on later life outcomes. When children start out with low literacy and numeracy skills, they end up struggling to keep up year after year, and the benefits of later education are lost to them.

National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 has recognized foundational literacy and numeracy as an urgent and necessary prerequisite to learning. To this end, the Ministry of Education, Government of India launched NIPUN Bharat Mission for FLN with a call for attaining foundational learning for all children in grade 3 by 2027.

In its pilot phase, KAHANI TRAIN offers 40 Hindi stories for children between the ages of 5 and 10. The stories are a curated mix, diverse in their subject matter and cultural milieu, and will be disseminated through Pratham’s summer camp programme for children, where over one lakh children will benefit from them. The stories will be available for teachers and social workers to engage in discussions and to use as remedial tools.

