Manish Sisodia to present ‘Delhi Education Model’ at Education World Forum 2022

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the ‘Delhi Education Model’ at the Education World Forum 2022 in London. The event will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The minister tweeted from his official twitter handle mentioning the same, .”Will present ‘Delhi Education Model’ at Education World Forum 2022 in London today,” he said.

“Will share the story of ‘restoring faith in govt school system’ before education ministers and educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss the future of education,” Sisodia further added in his tweet.

With inputs from PTI.

