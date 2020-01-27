Local language, dialects to be medium of instruction in Chhattisgarh schools: CM Baghel

Local dialects will be made the medium of instruction in primary schools across Chhattisgarh. (File Photo)

Local Chhattisgarhi language and different dialects will be made the medium of instruction in primary schools across Chhattisgarh from the next academic session, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday.

Speaking at the state-level Republic Day function held in Jagdalpur, around 290 kms from state capital Raipur, he also cautioned political parties by quoting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statement that if parties place their creed above the country, then people’s freedom will once again be in danger and might end forever.

Appealing to the people to work towards protecting the Constitution, he said its different aspects will be taught in schools.

The state government had on Friday issued a circular to schools, asking them to hold discussion on the Constitution after prayers every Monday.

He said the previous UPA government at the Centre had made a provision in the Right to Education Act 2009 to ensure children are taught in their mother tongue as much as possible.

“But ironically, the state has not yet taken any concrete step in this direction,” he said.

“From the forthcoming academic session, arrangements will be made to use local Chhattisgarhi language and dialects like Gondi, Halbi, Bhatri, Sargujia, Korwa, Pando, Kudukh, Kamari and others as medium of instruction in primary schools,” Baghel said.

Various programmes will be held to discuss the lives of great personalities so that the young generation gets inspired by their deeds, Baghel said. On the occasion, he quoted Dr Ambedkar’s statement- ‘A thought bothers me that will India be able to maintain its independence or will again lose it? If political parties place their creed above the country, then our freedom will once again be in danger and possibly it will end forever.’

“We must counter any such possible event with full determination…We must resolve to protect our freedom till the last drop of blood. To achieve our social and economic goals, we should follow Constitutional measures,” he added.

Baghel said the India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had identified communalism as the most dangerous trend of his time, and hence insisted on a “secular Constitution”.

“The biggest reason behind the heights of development that India has achieved in the past seven decades is the power of our Constitution, which makes the nation a socialist, secular, democratic republic despite all diversities,” Baghel stressed.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government at the Centre amid the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Baghel said, “The present situation in the country is not hidden from anyone.”

“Amid all regressive forces, Chhattisgarh has once again succeeded in proving that we (people) know how to connect, how to create, how to build. People of this state never believed in division,” he claimed.

Highlighting various schemes and achievements of his government, Baghel said criminal cases against 313 people in

Bastar region were withdrawn based on the recommendation of Justice A K Patnaik-led committee set up to review offences lodged against tribals (in Naxal-hit areas).

He said this move has been a great relief to tribals and the committee’s recommendations will ensure hundreds of people in future will get justice.