Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 DECLARED at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in; check out now

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 DECLARED!

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018 today at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board now to check the same. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or class 10th board examinations in the state of Karnataka were conducted in the month of April and the same were concluded on April 6. The results for the same were announced on May 7.

Out of the number of students who had appeared for the examination, a total of 71.93 per cent students had successfully passed the examination, while the rest had to appear for the supplementary SSLC examinations. The supplementary exams were conducted in the month of June. According to reports, 40.69 per cent of the total number of students who had appeared for the exams have cleared the SSLC supplementary exam.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018: How to check results-

Step 1: Visit the official results website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the link ‘SSLC Supplementary Results announced on 19th July 2018’ adjacent to ‘Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board’

Step 3: Enter Registration Number and click on submit

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same for future

About Karnataka High School Examination Board

The Karnataka High School Examination Board was founded in 1966. Each year, SSLC has 8.50 lakh candidates in April and 1.50 lakh candidates in June. The examination and its related work have been done by the decentralization of the board and the work is easy and fair.