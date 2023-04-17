IVCA launches #VC101 learning programme for first-time fund managers

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), apex industry body for alternative assets, has launched a learning and knowledge-sharing programme on fund management named #VC101. The programme is developed for emerging venture fund managers and aims to strengthen the venture capital ecosystem in the country to make it globally renowned.

Accordingly to an official release, the #VC101 programme is curated for first-time fund managers, micro-VCs, and active/new family offices by seasoned fund managers from IVCA’s VC Sector Council Members, who have raised multiple funds, have enabled exits and now wish to give it back to the ecosystem. It will feature sessions by industry veterans – GPs, Knowledge Partners, Limited Partners, Government leads, among others by equipping emerging players with the knowledge to tackle the unique challenges faced by this alternate asset class. Participants will get the opportunity to receive mentorship from and network with limited partners, leading general partners, family offices, and Government of India officials.

“The growth of entrepreneurship in India has been accompanied by the rise of PE-VC, both of which have contributed substantially to the country’s rapid economic progress. IVCA’s #VC101 Series, with sessions led by seasoned venture capital investors, should be of great value to budding venture capitalists in India” Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, and Surge and Chair, VC Council, IVCA, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that #VC101 will be a month-long, on-ground programme spanning three fortnights in the month of June. The programme is divided into three modules with in-person learning sessions in each of the city – Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. Specifically, the programme will discuss fundraising, formation and portfolio management fund strategy, raising, and firm building; fund setup and deployment; and portfolio management, governance, exits, returns, n+1 fund strategy and much more.

The following industry veterans and experts of IVCA’s Venture Capital Council will mentor the participating fund managers:

Rajan Anandan: Managing Director, Surge and Sequoia Capital India LLP

Rahul Khanna: Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital

Manish Kheterpal: Founder and Managing Partner, WaterBridge Ventures

Ruchi Khajanchi: Chief Financial Officer, A91 Partners

Priyanka Chopra: Chief Operating Officer, Managing Partner, Seed Investing, CIIE.CO, IIM Ahmedabad, and Venture Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund

Anil Joshi: Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures

Sameer Brij Verma: Managing Director, Nexus Partners

Sehraj Singh: Managing Director, India, Prosus Ventures