iNeuron acquires Learn Code Online, Hitesh Choudhary joins as CTO

Ed-tech company iNeuron, has acquired a 100% percent stake in Learn Code Online (LCO), an initiative by YouTube influencer Hitesh Choudhary. He will also join iNeuron as the chief technology officer. With this move, iNeuron will have have a connection with 4.5 million subscribers. LCO will be managed by iNeuron as part of the transaction.

“At iNeuron, my key objective is to make education affordable and strengthen our Tech infrastructure so that we can manage millions of learners on the platform. Our students should be able to learn both on the web and mobile platforms without difficulty. Hitesh will enable our Tech stronger so that instructors may focus on teaching,” Sudhanshu Kumar, founder of iNeuron said.

“The most essential goal of this new journey is to focus on teaching vital skill sets to students that are wanted by companies and organizations all over the world, as well as making education more accessible and sustainable. Making education more accessible to all sectors of the economy, in my opinion, is the only path ahead for society,” Kumar added.

iNeuron offers more than 230 courses across all technologies including projects in technologies like ata Science, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR, and Commercial drones. iNeuron began as a product development company that catered to both local and international clients and continues to produce cutting-edge solutions for clientele all around the world. iNeuron also has a training academy where they provide low-cost AI education in Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing.

iNeuron.ai secured a Series A round of funding from S Chand Group and Mukesh Sharma Family Trust in December 2021. The company has also launched one of the most affordable education programs in One Neuron and Kids Neuron.

Read also: How are 3D assets, AR and VR helping in the evolution of the ed-tech sector