Indo-American Green School Network: Green Mentors’ Virendra Rawat to introduce IAGSN at UNGA

Green Mentors, a company based in India that offers solutions for responsible education and has special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, is going to hold its 1st Conference on Responsible Education at the 6th NYC Green School Conference -2022 in the United States on September 24, 2022. This event will take place during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Green Mentors is a solution provider for responsible education. Climate Week NYC is the largest climate event that has ever been held anywhere in the world, and its purpose is to educate academics all over the world about the importance of “accountability to the pupil and planet,” as well as to gain their acceptance of this concept.

This event will mark the beginning of the Indo-American Green School Network, which will be initiated by Green Mentors (IAGSN). In order to create a brighter future for all children, schools in India and the United States will collaborate to form the world’s first network of schools.

The location of the Conference will be the State University of New York Maritime College in New York City. This college is the oldest maritime college in the United States.

A 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the United States of America and India took place a few months prior to this Conference’s date. At that meeting, the two nations came to the conclusion that they would work together to advance education and skills, increase cooperation in the field of education and skill development, and promote student and scholar mobility in order to bring people from both nations into contact with one another.

Earlier, Virendra Rawat was quoted as saying, “Responsible Education begins with a society-first approach where every stakeholder considers it their responsibility to nurture the next generation for the greater good of everyone, similar to our ancient Gurukul system.”



Also Read | STEMROBO to set up showcase schools in line with NEP 2020

Over 200 universities, 2000 schools, 20,000 school leaders, 100,000 educators, and 10 million students from the 40 participating countries will be reached by Green Mentors through this Conference. The Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, Dilip Chauhan, will be one of the keynote speakers at the event, along with other well-known leaders in the fields of education and sustainability.

Alongside Rawat were dignitaries such as Henry Stoever, President & CEO of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) United States, located in Washington, DC; Ryan Mcenany, Director, Energy & Resiliency at Pace University, located in New York; Rear Adm. Michael Alfultis, President of Suny Maritime College, located in New York; Paulo Vasconi Speroni, Coordinator of Youth Leadership & Innovation at PRME.