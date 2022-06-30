Indian education system to get turning points with technology, narrowing equity gap, says CBSE officials

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials have noted that the future of education lies in addressing the challenge to equity and access, with technology bringing a turning point in the Indian education system. It further added that accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is for everyone to see how technology is playing and driving the systems and processes of education.

“It is also necessary to place the impetus on the process of curriculum development as we adopt and adapt as per the requirements of the industry,” Biswajit Saha, director, skills and training, CBSE said. According to the officials, in order to build a tech-savvy education hub in India, the private and the public sector need to come together and drive the technologically enhanced curriculum under the ambit of 21st century skills.

Saha made the comments during a roundtable on the transformational shift in the education sector brought by the pandemic and evolution of the education ecosystem. According to Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Microsoft India, the World Economic Forum estimates that more than 1.2 billion children in 186 countries were affected by school closures due to the pandemic.

“Technology played a pivotal role in maintaining learning continuity at this time and is enabling schools, teachers and students around the world to do more than ever before. At Microsoft, our aim is to create immersive and inclusive experiences that inspire lifelong learning, stimulate the development of essential life skills, and support educators in guiding and nurturing student passions,” Bal said.

Microsoft has been working on the digital transformation of the education ecosystem in India, working closely with policymakers, schools, teachers and students to transform learning outcomes with technology. Recently, CBSE has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce coding and data sciences in school curriculum.

With inputs from PTI.

