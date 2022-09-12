As India and UK join hands in the academic space; students to benefit from exchange programme

The India-UK collaboration on Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications (MRQ) will enhance the bilateral relationship between the countries and enable seamless exchange of students within the two countries, Rittika Chanda Parruck, director, education, British Council, India, told FE Education Online. According to her, as a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), any academic qualifications of students will be recognised by both countries and students from both lands will be eligible to enter any higher education institutions in India and UK. “In academia, students look for quality, opportunity and networking. The agreement will enhance three of these factors,” Purrack said.

Furthermore, she added that subjects including engineering, medicine, nursing and para-medical education, pharmacy, law, and architecture are out of the purview of the MoU. “The MoU covers almost 80% of all the subjects students opt for,” Purrack said.

The British Council is the UK’s cultural relational organisation. “We were part of the taskforce of the MoU process. We work with Indian higher education organisations such as University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), among others,” Purrack added. According to her, the British Council has given grants to Indian higher education organisations to facilitate academic programmes in areas such as the circular economy, sustainability and disaster resilient infrastructure among others.

Further, on September 8, 2022, the Union Cabinet approved the agreement between India and UK on mutual recognition of academic qualifications (MRQ). “This Memorandum of Understanding is for three years. It will be renewed every third year,” Purrack said. In addition, along with mutual recognition of educational qualifications, the MoU aims to facilitate periods of study undertaken, documents related to academic degrees and qualifications and accreditation by educational institutions within the two countries.

The first meeting of the agreement was held on February 4, 2021, and subsequently, after detailed deliberations and negotiations, India and UK came under the MoU.

