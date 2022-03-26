Impact of technology on the fashion industry

Software’s like Modo and TUKAcad are assisting designers and companies to digitally sketch designs, create 3D models and get these products fabricated and manufactured.

By professor Usha Patel

Fashion has been the center of creativity and innovation since the beginning of time. Not only does it offer a reflection of the society we inhabit but it also influences the society and our ideas and perceptions of it. In the present times, India has expanded and grown to become the sixth-largest fashion market in the world (Vogue Business). The contribution of the fashion industry to the development of the national economy as well as export production has been immense. With changing times, our socio-cultural landscape has also transformed and subsequently, the fashion industry has evolved as well. The Indian fashion market is a multimillion-dollar industry that is characterized by an interesting blend of cultural dynamics, brand loyalty and region-specific consumer tastes and preferences. As India’s middle-class demographic rapidly grows, the fashion industry is bound to continue expanding to cater to this surplus demand.

Advancements in technology have meant that the manufacturing process has become smoother, quicker and more hassle-free. Bulk production benefits not only the brands but also the consumers. This is stemmed from the fact that fashion products can be designed and manufactured in larger quantities and made accessible to customers and buyers across borders. In addition to this, technological developments have given rise to varied software’s, algorithms and techniques that not only better understand market trends and consumer preferences but which also aid in the creation of unique designs. This has undoubtedly meant that the customer today has a greater range to pick and choose from. In tracing technological developments, we can ascertain that these advancements have enabled fashion brands to showcase their designs and project trends to a much wider audience, and with greater ease. The emergence of a wide range of apps has also enabled customers to try outfits on an avatar before the customer makes a purchase. This aids in quelling any doubts while buying something virtually. Fashion design software’s have also allowed for the creation of customized products, which we have come to refer to as ‘fashion on-demand’. Software’s like Modo and TUKAcad are assisting designers and companies to digitally sketch designs, create 3D models and get these products fabricated and manufactured.

The Covid-19 pandemic altered life as we had grown accustomed to. Like all other sectors, the fashion industry too felt the effects of this. Brick and mortar shops shut down as lockdowns and curfews were imposed. With a large portion of the migrant labor making their way back home, production and manufacturing processes were adversely impacted. Unbeknownst to all, e-retail saw unprecedented growth. The emergence of online shopping implied that the fashion industry could continue functioning despite the hurdles that the pandemic had put in the way. Customers now can make purchases from the comfort of their homes; with just one click, products are now delivered to the doorsteps. The ease and convenience that e-retail has engendered is undoubted. DressX and The Fabricant are two of many companies that are only selling products virtually and several other major fashion brands are beginning to notice and follow suit.

In addition to offering convenience and accessibility, this growing trend of e-retail and virtual fashion is also beneficial for the planet. Technological developments have helped smoothen the transition to sustainable fashion which is the need of the hour and the way ahead. In recent times there has been an increasing awareness about the consequences of our choices – what we choose to consume and how we dispose of our products at an individual and societal level. The current era we live in is both blessed and cursed by technology. One aspect of this that is greatly influencing our lives today is social media. Despite its several drawbacks, it is through these social media channels that concepts like thrifting, eco-friendly small businesses and green fashion have become popular.

For a country like India, fashion has had varied connotations and purposes. It has always been much more than just a style statement. As the fashion industry continues to transform and grow, it is vital that we equip future designers with the skills necessary for them to thrive in an environment that will be increasingly reliant on technology. Focusing on a holistic education that will create students and designers who are ethical, aware and are able to think out of the box to solve newer problems and issues that the coming times will bring.

The author is dean academics, of Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD).