IIT-Kanpur collaborates with NAP Limited for research in bioengineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has collaborated with Niche Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals Limited (NAPL) for research in the field of hemp cultivation and formulation of advanced medicines for treating chronic medical conditions, an official statement said. Furthermore, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, and Harisharan Devgan, chairman, Niche Group of Companies.

According to an official statement, IIT Kanpur inked the MoU to do research on cultivation of the ‘Cannabis’ and its usage in pharma and bioengineering. This collaboration between the two institutes will focus on research, development, and consultancy studies in the fields of mutual interest, it added.

In addition, as a part of this collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Niche Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals Limited aims to set up the groundwork for reorganising the indigenous cannabis plant and creating new hemp cultivars that adhere to international regulations. “The development of hemp-based treatments will help doctors address the rising rates of cancer, epilepsy, migraine, chronic pain, arthritis, and insomnia in India,” it said.

“It will lay the foundation for better research and development in the biotech industry. Cannabis has been widely accepted in Indian culture through the ages, yet we have limited knowledge about this holy plant,” Karandikar said. He further added that cannabis is known for its medical benefits. Still, it is facing massive criticism due to its intoxicating effects.

“This cooperation with IIT-Kanpur will strengthen our goal to toil towards the exploration of cannabis plants for the progression of the healthcare sector. This collaboration will not only grant access to a whole new range of medicinal formulations, but it will also offer people affordable medical treatment for chronic health problems,” Devgan said. He further added that the collaboration aims to exchange academic materials and publications for the formulation of hemp-based and other medicines for chronic diseases.

