GITAM appoints three academicians to Board of Management

GITAM (Deemed to be University) has announced the addition of Viswanathan Raghunathan, Meenakshi Gopinath, and VSRK Prasad to its Board of Management as the chancellor’s nominees, as per an official statement.

“Each member not only brings domain expertise in Engineering, Management and Social Sciences but all of them have been dedicated institution builders with impeccable integrity,” Bharat Mathukumilli, president, GITAM, said.

Furthermore, Raghunathan is an academic and author and CEO, and was formerly director of Schulich School of Business Hyderabad. Gopinath is founder, honorary director of WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace), chair of the Board of Governors, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and principal emerita of Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi. Prasad is founding director at the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy in Visakhapatnam.

Also Read: Children in US suffer historic COVID setback in learning, reveals NAEP scores

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn