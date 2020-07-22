DUET 2020 ALERT! Delhi University Admission Tests for UG, PG, MPhil, PhD by NTA in September – Check details

DU entrance test 2020 in September by NTA.

Delhi University Admission 2020: Here’s an important alert for those seeking admission to Delhi University this year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from 6th September to 11th September 2020, Delhi University said in a notice.

“As aspirants desirous of seeking admission to UG, PG, M Phil and PhD programmes of the University of Delhi through entrance test are hereby informed that NTA is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2020 from 6th September 2020 to 11th September 2020, “DU’s admission branch said in a notice.

The detailed schedule will be announced soon.

“The notice further said, “Applicants are advised to carefully go through the respective Bulletin of information uploaded on the website of University of Delhi to check eligibility and the courses for which the entrance test shall be conducted. They are also advised to carefully go through the information of the entrance test that has also been posted on the website,” Delhi University said.