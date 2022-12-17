CTET 2023 exam dates: CBSE will soon release exam dates for Teacher Eligibility Test – Details here

CTET 2023 exam and admit card dates: The wait for the announcement of the CTET exam dates may end soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release the dates for the December 2022 session for recruitment in various government and private schools across the country for primary and upper primary level.

According to the media reports, it is expected that the board can announce the exam dates 10 days prior to the date of commencement of the announcement.

According to the notice released on December 25, the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test – Online) mode between December, 2022 to January, 2023. It is expected that the board will announce the date of CTET 2022-23 anytime on the official website. However, there is no confirmation in this regard. Candidates have been advised to wait for the notification issued by CBSE on its website and keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

It should be noted that the board will release the admit card dates along with the CTET 2022 dates. Once, the admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download CTET 2022 admit card from the website using their personal details on the login provided. In case of any error, the candidates will be allowed to contact the CBSE helpline immediately.