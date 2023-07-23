Chhattisgarh signs MOU with Tata Technologies to transform 36 ITIs into Industry 4.0 Technology Hub

The Chhattisgarh government has singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1,188.36 crore with Tata Technologies to transform 36 government ITIs into an Industry 4.0 Technology Hub.

The MoU was signed between the state’s Department of Technical Education and Skill Development and Tata Technologies in the presence of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The collaboration will offer six new trades and 23 new short-term courses in 36 ITIs, with state-of-the-art technical workshops and trainer arrangements, said officials.

Tata Technologies Limited will transform the 36 Government ITIs into Industry 4.0 Technology Hubs, which include the ITIs of Baikunthpur, Odgi Wadrafnagar, Mainpat, Bagicha, Lormi, Koni-Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir, Akaltara, Hasaud, Raigarh, Kharsiya, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Manpur, Chhuikhadan, Pandariya, Gunderdehi, Dallirajhara, Gurur, Durg, Patan, Dharsiwa, Hirapur, Arang, Abhanpur, Bhatapara, Simga, Bagbahra, Pithora, Kanker, Antagarh, Charama, Nagarnar, and Dantewada.

These ITIs will offer training in six new technical trades. The trades covered in the one-year programme include advanced tool artisan, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing technician, and manufacturing process control and automation.

In the two-year programme, they will offer training in advanced CNC Machining, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier (Mechanical), and Mechanic Electric Vehicle trades, all of which are of world-class standards.

Furthermore, Tata Technologies will introduce six trades and 23 short courses in 36 ITIs with state-of-the-art technical workshops. They will also provide two trainers to conduct training in the workshops.

Tata and its associated companies will also provide placement opportunities to the skilled youth of Chhattisgarh. The project aims to train over 10,000 youths annually in advanced skills, fostering better employment opportunities in the state.

An MoU was signed between the State Planning Commission and Tata Technologies Limited on October 1, 2022, in the presence of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, aiming to develop the state’s technical institutions into technological hubs, and agricultural research and innovation centres.

