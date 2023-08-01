scorecardresearch
CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 12th result out, here’s how to check

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12th compartment examination results. Students can go to board websites: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in and check their results. They have to use their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to download it. 

From July 17 to 22, CBSE Class 10th compartment examinations were held. On July 17, the Class 12th exam took place. In the coming days, Class 10th compartment results are also expected.

The total number of candidates who appeared in the compartment exam was 181161. (Boys: 121812 – Girls: 59349)

CBSE class 12th compartment result (2023): Pass percentage

Boys: 35916( 45.70% pass)

Girls: 21415 (50.80% pass)

Total: 57331( 47.50% pass)

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results (2023): Steps to check the result 

a) Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

b) Go to the results.

c) Click on the class 10th and 12th result links.

d) Enter your login credentials and submit.

e) Check the results. Also, save the page for future reference.

Minimum marks for passing the exams:

The minimum mark for passing the exams is 33 per cent. 

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 17:46 IST

