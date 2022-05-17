-By Vaibhav Kakkar

Business Accounting and Taxation Course is a full-fledged program that unfolds an array of career choices. Being an interdisciplinary program, it widens the scope of career opportunities. Here we discuss the best possible career choices after pursuing a business accounting and taxation course. Accounting is rapidly evolving and has been an indispensable part of every business. With the evolution, the methods may change, but the essence of accounting remains intact.

As the competition turns fierce, candidates are expected to be well-versed in industry standards and the latest accounting tools. Accommodating this framework, the business accounting, and taxation course structures industry-aligned knowledge and skills for career advancements.

Career Choices after Pursuing Business Accounting and Taxation Course

Business Accounting and Taxation is an affluent career-opener program that unleashes tons of opportunities in varied domains. Among the many, accounting administrators, accounting managers, analysts, accounting supervisors, tax managers, and finance managers are a few choices. For further validation, some of the eminent options are discussed below:

Auditing Assistant:

An auditing assistant or auditor is an entry-level job with the responsibility of auditing and verifying the accounts. At the same time, auditors monitor and examine the financial reports and ensure that the organization is not overspending. They are in charge of preparing financial reports, statements, and records. Among other roles, auditing assistants jack up seniors in the documentation processes. As far as the auditing evaluations are concerned, auditors offer suggestions for audit policies.

Accounting Assistant/Managers:

Accounting manager is usually the most coveted career choice among the Millenials. This manager-level position may startup as an assistant job and skyrocket to managerial positions post proliferation of experience. An accounting manager looks after the company’s records and accounts. They track down budgets, financial reports, and invoices. Greatest of all, the manager ensures there are sufficient funds in the company treasury to pay debts and taxes.

Finance Accounting Executive

Another prominent role after BAT course, the finance accounting executive juggles and manages the organization’s finances. This role further snowballs into drafting budgets, forecasting, and handling taxation regimens. Additionally, scheduling quarterly & annual reports, conducting internal audits, and reporting glitches in accountancy malfunctions are some of the other responsibilities.

Tax Accountant:

Tax Accountant is a remarkable career choice for those having acumen in taxation and accountancy standards. Considering their scope of work, they craft profitable business plans, investment opportunities, and other fruitful strategies.

Counting on, they file taxes, tax-related documentation, income tax returns, and timely tax payments. Not to mention, they do advise board members on thriving finance and tax-related decisions.

Budget Analyst:

As a budget analyst, one is entitled to prepare the annual budgets of the company and monitor the same. They determine the organization’s budgets for the upcoming year based on cost analysis methods.

A Word from the Author

Decoding the career options before becoming an entrant of a particular course is primarily the best bet. One must ascertain their avenues and scope before investing in a program. The afore-mentioned career choices after pursuing a business accounting and taxation course promise a rewarding career. You can plunge yourself ahead as per your preferable choices of career options.

The author is the founder of IIM Skills