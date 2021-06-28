Brainly introduces Math Solver in India: To provide access to 24/7 subject-related assistance to students

“The AI instantly analyses the problem and provides the solution with a detailed step-by-step explanation, at times aided by graphical/visual representations for better comprehension,” Brainly said. (Representative image)

Many students struggle with mathematics—and these struggles only amplify when they try to find help with their problems online. According to a recent survey by Brainly, 33% of Indian students pointed to mathematics as a challenging subject that they need the most help with while doing their holiday homework. It is this glaring need-gap that Brainly is now addressing with the launch of Math Solver in India. The new tool is now available 24/7 and will assist users with finding solutions for the most complex mathematical problems.

The Brainly Math Solver helps users by allowing them to instantly get step-by-step guidance while solving complex problems by simply snapping a picture of the problem or manually writing the equation on the device’s touchscreen. “The AI instantly analyses the problem and provides the solution with a detailed step-by-step explanation, at times aided by graphical/visual representations for better comprehension,” Brainly said.

Launched as part of Brainly’s suite of learning tools, the Math Solver is available on all Android mobile and tablet devices and has received strong market reception in the US following its launch earlier this year. “The tool will be especially useful for Indian students and parents, who are currently struggling to find quality assistance online for mathematics-related issues,” Brainly said.

Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, added, “With India currently under lockdown, students and parents often have only online resources to assist them whenever they hit a learning-related bottleneck. However, finding quality help for a subject as complicated as mathematics is difficult. We are confident that our innovative solution will help students to better appreciate the beauty of mathematics instead of getting intimidated by it.”

Using the Math Solver, Brainly said, one can scan the maths problems on a smartphone camera, and the answers will be displayed instantly. Further, with step-by-step guidance, it will provide deep levels of understanding for students and parents alike and, where relevant, graphical representations of equations will be made available.