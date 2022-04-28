Airbus partners with Tata STRIVE and AASSC to provide job training to youth

European aviation major Airbus on Wednesday has signed a pact with Tata STRIVE and the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) to train youths for aviation and aerospace jobs. As a part of the agreement, Airbus, Tata STRIVE and AASSC, with the support of NSDC and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), will work together to build a pipeline of talent in the aerospace sector. The collaboration will further focus on providing opportunities to the youth, a release said.

According to the release, the agreement was signed by Rémi Maillard, president and managing director, Airbus India and South Asia, Anita Rajan, CEO, Tata STRIVE, and Rachit Bhatnagar, CEO, AASSC.

“We believe that India’s strength lies in its talent and we are deeply invested in nurturing the youth and equipping them with the right skills that will meet this growing demand, and also prepare them for the jobs that will shape the future of aerospace in the country. This collaboration is a step forward in achieving this ambition,” Maillard said.

As a part of the collaboration, the three companies will form a joint working group to explore skills in areas including airport operations, flight training, engineering and maintenance as well as for workforce requirements for safety of aircraft and airports, said the statement.

The Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) is an apex body working towards skill development in the aerospace and aviation sector under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), while Tata STRIVE is a skill development initiative of Tata Trust.

The organisations aim to leverage their existing flagship centres to deliver available courses and claim to look at updating required curriculum. In addition, the three partners claim to look for synergies with other aviation companies to explore their support on skilling in drone operation and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO).

“AASSC and aviation skill ecosystem formed under the NSDC and MSDE will enable the youth to get re-skilled and up-skilled in the aspiring areas of airport operations, airlines, ground handling, aerospace manufacturing and drone technology as well,” Bhatnagar said.

With inputs from PTI.