AI based mentor network Quantel ends FY23 with net revenue of Rs 2.1 crore; boasts of 1,000 mentors

The impact of a skilled mentor on one’s life can be significant, potentially resulting in a successful career or business growth. Quantel, an AI-based mentor network platform, aims to offer mentorship opportunities to students from a diverse range of backgrounds, including government officers and corporate leaders, Lucky Rohilla, co-founder, Quantel, told FE Education. “We will bring on board mentors who possess exceptional capabilities and can effectively share their experiences with bright young minds who aspire to follow in their footsteps” Rohilla added.

Incorporated in June 2020, Quantel is a recently established platform. The company ended FY22 with Rs 21.3 lakh from sales or supply of services, while net profit stood at Rs 30,324 as per regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. According to Rohilla, the company ended FY23 with net revenue of Rs 2.1 crore. “From day one we have been a profitable organisation. We plan to clock net revenue of Rs 10 crore in FY24,” he added.

Quantel claims that it has a network of mentors of more than 1,000 individuals. Of this 3,000 are currently active. The mentors are divided into two categories – government officers and corporate leaders. The platform claims to have about 500 government officers who are active participants including former education and tourism secretaries, as well as retired officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Around 80% of these government officers are retired. Additionally, the platform has Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Chief Experience Officers (CXOs) from reputable organisations serving as corporate mentors. “We ensured that any student who desires to partake in our mentorship programme has the opportunity to connect with our mentors. Our objective is to provide mentorship throughout India by leveraging our pool of knowledgeable experts,” Rohilla stated.

Quantel claims to operate in the Business-to-Business (B2B) sector with a customer base of over 180 organisations and institutions. This includes around 30 colleges and over 70-80 institutes that specialise in preparing students for banking, permit exams, and Joint entrance Examination (JEE) besides ed-tech companies. “We target tier-2 and tier-3 colleges. In terms of building their industry relevant connections. One of the ways we achieve this is by conducting industry workshops where we invite professionals from different fields, such as E-commerce, to mentor and guide students on how to secure internships and employment opportunities,” Rohilla explained.

When it comes to the fee structure of the mentorship programmes, the platform works with institutes and colleges, and does not charge any fees directly from students. “This is because top ed-tech organisations and institutes understand the importance of having expert mentors to ensure their students receive a comprehensive learning experience. As such, they invest in paying for these mentors,” Rohilla said. Furthermore, the platform claims to have placed over 3,000 students in renowned companies.