Unemployment rate falls to 9.17% in June

April and May accounted for 22.7 million job losses, according to CMIE.

India’s unemployment rate fell to 9.17% in June after a spike to 11.9% in May from 7.97% in April due to the second Covid wave.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), in June 2021, urban unemployment rate fell, but still remained high at 10.07% compared with 14.73% in May. Rural unemployment rate in June stood at 8.75% from 10.63% in May.

May 2021 was only the fourth month since at least January 2016 when overall unemployment rate breached the double-digit mark. Amidst country-wide lockdown, unemployment rate went past the mark during April, May and June last year.

The overall unemployment rate reached its peak of 23.52% in April last year, but started falling from the next month onwards. In May last year, country’s unemployment rate was 21.73%. In June last year, it was 10.18%.

Sources said that gradual withdrawal of partial lockdown amidst declining number of people getting affected are pushing workforce back into work, resulting in reduction in unemployment rate amidst a slight recovery in the labour force participation rate (LFPR). From 40.5% in the week ended May 16, LFPR stood at 39.6% in the week ended June 27. The average LFPR in 2019-20 was 42.7%.

LFPR is an age-specific proportion between persons either working or actively seeking work and the total population in working age group, usually 15 years and above. Unemployment rate is a ratio between persons who are not currently in job but are actively searching for one and the total labour force.

CMIE’s MD & CEO Mahesh Vyas wrote recently, “The employment rate was mostly over 37% between July 2020 and March 2021 with an average that was close to 38%. It fell to 36.8% in April and then sharply to 35.3% in May 2021. The first four weeks of June 2021 indicate a recovery that is still just short of 36%. This is a worryingly low ER.”