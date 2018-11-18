Rs 1300 crore Gujarat relief package for farmers in 45 talukas

This is the first time that the state government has declared financial assistance for these 45 talukas receiving more than 250 mm rainfall. (Photo for representation: PTI)

Nearly a month after the Gujarat government declared 51 talukas as scarcity hit due to scanty rainfall, it has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,300 crore to farmers of 45 more talukas which received low rainfall. The government had on October 22 declared 51 talukas, comprising 3,291 villages, as scarcity-hit after they recorded less than 250 mm rainfall. It had also declared a Rs 5,100 crore relief package for these 51 talukas.

With this, the state government said it would be providing Rs 6,400 crore as relief package to 96 talukas. Of the 45 talukas, farmers in 14 talukas which received between 250-300 mm rainfall will get Rs 6,300 per hectare assistance, while those in 12 talukas which got 300-350 mm rainfall will be given Rs 5,800 per hectare assistance.

Farmers in another 19 talukas that got 350-400 mm rainfall will get Rs 4,300 per hectare assistance, as per the terms of the government’s relief package. The decision to include more talukas for financial assistance owing to low rainfall was taken by a sub-committee formed to look into the hardship faced by farmers, a press release from the state government said.

“The state government had earlier declared 51 talukas as scarcity-hit. Owing to representations received by the Members of Parliament, MLAs and farmer leaders from affected areas, the state government decided to include more areas and declare a special assistance package,” it said.

This is the first time that the state government has declared financial assistance for these 45 talukas receiving more than 250 mm rainfall, it said, adding that farmers can claim assistance fund for a maximum of two hectares in these talukas.