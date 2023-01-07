Mustard output seen to hit record

With a record sowing of mustard in the current rabi season, especially in the eastern region, the output of the key oilseed is set to hit a record. It is expected to boost domestic oilseeds production and reduce the country’s import dependence on edible oils.

Sources told FE that similar to the national mission on oil palm launched in August 2021, the agriculture ministry, under the national food security mission- oilseeds, has been supplying seeds, inputs and other services to farmers in Assam, West Bengal and Odisha to boost mustard cultivation in the region. “From eastern Uttar Pradesh to Assam, areas under rabi rice are being gradually shifted to mustard cultivation,” an official said.

As part of the initiative, the short durations of varieties of mustard seeds such as NRCHB 101 and DRMR 150/35, which matures in around 110 days, has been distributed to farmers in the eastern region, keeping into consideration the time available between harvesting of kharif crops such as paddy and rabi crops sowing.

The varieties grown in key mustard growing states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, on an average, have a maturity period of 150-155 days.

Area under mustard in the current rabi season has been reported at a record 9.4 million hectare (MH) which is 49% more than last five years’ average sown area of 6.3 MH. In the 2021-22 season, mustard sown areas stood at 8.6 MH.

In Assam, mustard has been sown in 0.3 MH this season while it was around 0.1 MH a couple of years back.

The record sowing is on account higher mandi prices realised last year, which was significantly higher than the Minimum Support Price and the thrust on expanding areas under mustards in eastern region,” Ramesh Chand, member, Niti Aayog, had told FE.

Currently, Rajasthan (41%), Madhya Pradesh (15%) and Haryana (8%), have a combined share of 64% in the mustard seed sown area in the country this season.

Traders say that after the mustard harvest starts arriving in the mandis by March, prices are expected to rule at least 20% above the MSP of `5,450/quintal announced by the government.

As per the preliminary projections, mustard seed production is likely to cross 12.5 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), which is 7% more than previous year.

There have been no reports of any pest attacks on the standing crop and if weather remains conducive in the next 4 to 6 weeks, mustard production this year would be a record,” P K Rai, Director, Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research, Bharatpur, Rajasthan said.

India imports around 56% of its annual edible oil consumption and in FY22 it had imported edible oil valued at Rs 1.5 trillion. The country produces about 44% of domestic edible oil consumption in which, mustard has a highest share of 39% followed by soybean (24%), groundnut (7%) etc.

Stating that mustard sown area has been rising rising in the last few years, Babu Lal Data, President, Mustard Oil Processors Association of India, said “we expect a record output of mustard, which in turn is likely to keep edible oil prices in check,”

Meanwhile, Vivek Puri, Managing Director, Puri Oil Mills Limited, which sells mustard oil under ‘P Mark’ brand has proposed establishment of a mustard oil promotion board consisting of representatives of farmers, manufacturers, marketers and consumers.