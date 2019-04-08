Modi wins over traders: ‘BJP manifesto far better, Congress did nothing for us’

BJP manifesto carries much weight for the trading community, CAIT General Secretary said.

The BJP seems to have been successful in wooing the trader community with its election manifesto 2019 titled ‘Sankalp Patra’ released earlier today. With a section dedicated to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), the BJP manifesto has delivered on most of the demands made by the traders’ community, winning confidence from traders all across India, Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT General Secretary told Financial Express Online. However, not all has been achieved in the manifesto and CAIT is planning to send its charter to various ruling parties, following which, the federation will decide whom to vote.

Talking about the community’s vote, Praveen Khandelwal said, “We have sent our charter to all political parties. And we will wait for the responses to analyze them before giving our mandate to traders on whom to vote.” (Live updates)

Issues unaddressed; FDI policy for e-com

While many of the demands of the community have been accepted including pension to small traders, accidental insurance of Rs 10 lakh, simplification of GST and Vyapari credit card on the pattern of Kisan credit card, yet there are some issues that were left out.

“Charter carries various demands. Some of them have been addressed and a few are left out. We will talk to BJP leaders regarding that. E-commerce FDI policy is one such thing. But the rest of them have been accepted,” Praveen Khandelwal told Financial Express Online. He also added that BJP had mostly delivered its promises for traders from its 2014 manifesto.

Nevertheless, CAIT reiterated its demand for the FDI policy which came under scanner last year. Demanding level-playing field and inclusion of domestic players such as Snapdeal, Reliance etc in the policy, Praveen Khandelwal said that the burning issues such as deep discounts persist.

CAIT’s disenchantment with the way manifestoes work was evident. Responding to a question that what if the manifesto were just for wooing traders, Praveen Khandelwal said, “Every party wants votes. We will keep on pressurizing them if the issues remain unaddressed. We will see how best can the policies be implemented.”

When asked about how does BJP’s manifesto stand against the previously released Congress manifesto, “Congress manifesto has not given any importance to the trading community except abolishing e-way bill. So if we compare them both, BJP manifesto carries much weight for the trading community as it has accepted most of the demands made by us for a long time. In totality, it is much better than Congress manifesto,” Khandelwal concluded.