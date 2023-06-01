scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

India’s exports to grow higher than world average: StanChart

The global growth in goods trade will be 5% on an average till 2030 to touch $32.6 trillion while India will be growing at 7.5% annually during that period, the report said.

Written by FE Bureau
merchandise export, merchandise export growth, indian export data,
Negotiations are on for entering into similar agreements with other big economies like the UK, European Union and Canada.

India’s merchandise export growth will outpace global average and touch $773 billion by 2030, a report by Standard Chartered said on Wednesday.

The global growth in goods trade will be 5% on an average till 2030 to touch $32.6 trillion while India will be growing at 7.5% annually during that period, the report said.

According to the projections made in the report, despite above average growth India’s exports will fall short of the government’s target of $1 trillion by 2030. India has a target of $2 trillion in both services and goods exports by 2030.

Also Read
Also Read

The growth above the world average is expected to increase India’s share in global exports to 2.37%, up from 1.8% now.

The geographies that will see India’s exports rising at the highest pace are Turkiye, Vietnam and Indonesia. However, India’s exports of goods to the US, Mainland China and the UAE will be the highest by volume, the report said.

India’s Free Trade Agreements with the UAE and Australia have recently come into force – further increasing India’s competitiveness as a manufacturing and export powerhouse.

Also Read

Negotiations are on for entering into similar agreements with other big economies like the UK, European Union and Canada.

Exports by metals and minerals, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and textile and apparel sectors will show the biggest increase in the coming years.

The report that included a survey of more than 100 global business leaders in 13 markets flagged rising geopolitical conflicts and tensions, high and volatile energy and commodity prices, poor infrastructure quality, high inflation, sanctions, tariffs and export bans as biggest challenges facing global trade.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
exports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 01:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market