  • MORE MARKET STATS

GST officers arrest one for operating 46 fake firms, passing on ITC worth Rs 82.23 cr

By: |
January 18, 2021 5:14 PM

The network of fake firms was operated by Arvind Kumar, who used to pass fake ITC for a commission of 4 to 4.5 per cent of the invoice amount.

"The total fake ITC quantified so far is Rs 82.23 crore generated out of the fake billing of Rs 541.13 crore which is expected to increase as the investigation progresses," it added."The total fake ITC quantified so far is Rs 82.23 crore generated out of the fake billing of Rs 541.13 crore which is expected to increase as the investigation progresses," it added.

GST officers have arrested one person for operating 46 fake firms and passing on fake input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 82.23 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The officers of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, Delhi East unearthed a multi-layered network of fictitious firms being used to generate and pass on fake ITC.

Related News

The network of fake firms was operated by Arvind Kumar, who used to pass fake ITC for a commission of 4 to 4.5 per cent of the invoice amount.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed 46 firms to be fictitious, which were being controlled by Kumar and his associates.

These firms had no business activity and had been created solely for the purpose of passing on fake ITC, the ministry said in a statement.

“The total fake ITC quantified so far is Rs 82.23 crore generated out of the fake billing of Rs 541.13 crore which is expected to increase as the investigation progresses,” it added.

Through the use of extensive data analytics, officers identified and searched 21 premises between January 15-17, leading to the unravelling of a network of fake firms that were operating since 2017 to pass on fake ITC.

Kumar was arrested by GST officers and has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody till January 31, the statement said.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. GST officers arrest one for operating 46 fake firms passing on ITC worth Rs 82.23 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Forex intervention by RBI to touch $93 billion by March, says report
2ESG, elections, fiscal support: 6 macro factors to watch as India plans to vaccinate 30 crore people
3Union Budget 2021: Need higher focus on demand revival, boost in growth engines to spur Covid-battered economy