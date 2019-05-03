Demonetisation effect wanes, income tax returns shrink in FY19

By: |
Updated: May 3, 2019 2:58:15 AM

By FY18, the share of e-returns filers among all categories of taxpayers to the total taxpayer base (which include non-filers as well) had crossed 90% from around 60% in FY15.

E-return filed in a year pertains to the income earned and tax liability computed/tax paid by the assessee for the previous year.

After clocking steep growth rates over the last few years (an average of 25% in the three years to FY18), the number of taxpayers filing income-tax e-returns saw a marginal contraction in FY19. In FY19, only 6.68 crore returns were filed online, 1% lower than 6.74 crore filed in FY18.

Though e-returns for a year continue to trickle in during the subsequent few years and so the FY19 e-filing figure could slightly look up over time, it is clear from the latest data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that demonetisaton and GST primarily brought about an increase in compliance (in terms of returns filing) among the existing pool of taxpayers, rather than an expansion of the tax net.

By FY18, the share of e-returns filers among all categories of taxpayers to the total taxpayer base (which include non-filers as well) had crossed 90% from around 60% in FY15.

This reduced the scope for a further rise in number of returns in FY19, unless the tax base expanded considerably in the year (it hasn’t).

Against the revised estimate, direct tax collection in FY19 fell short by `50,000 crore or 4.2%. In the current financial year, the budget estimate for direct tax mop-up is `13.8 lakh crore, a 15% jump from RE for FY19.

E-return filed in a year pertains to the income earned and tax liability computed/tax paid by the assessee for the previous year.

According to analysts, another reason for flat growth in returns-filing in FY19 could be the increase in threshold for taxable income implemented over the last few years. In the last two years, the government reintroduced standard deduction and also allowed a higher rebate for those with total annual income up to `5 lakh.

“It is possible that after these measures some taxpayers went out of the tax net which exempted them from filing tax returns. However, this number was not adequately compensated by those coming into the tax net for the first time, which is reflected in lower e-returns filing for FY19,” Sanjay Kumar, senior director at Deloitte India said.

The government has often highlighted the recent years’ sharp increase in the number of e-returns as a sign of rapid expansion of the tax base and attributed the trend to demonetisation and greater efficiency of the tax administration.
The average tax paid by each entity/person in the effective taxpayer base has been between `1-1.1 lakh between FY 12-13 and FY 16-17 while the same among returns filed has seen a drastic fall to `1.22 lakh from `1.88 lakh.
The growth trajectory in direct tax collection resembles the growth in effective taxpayer base, rather than the number of returns.

MeitY mulls using mobile numbers to verify accounts

The government wants to explore whether a similar exercise can be launched for all accounts on social media, considering it will be a humongous exercise as social media users in India are in range of 350 million and counting, explained another official.

This issue was also discussed during MeitY officials meeting with the parliamentary standing committee on IT earlier this year. The panel has already met officials from Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter over authenticity of information on these platforms during elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Demonetisation effect wanes, income tax returns shrink in FY19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition