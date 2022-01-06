  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 crore for Green Energy Corridor second phase

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the second phase will be implemented during 2021-22 to 2025-26 fiscal years.

Written By PTI
The outlay of the first phase was Rs 10,142 crore. (Representative image)
The Cabinet on Thursday approved Rs 12,000 crore for the second phase of the Green Energy Corridor to facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of about 20 GW of renewable energy projects in seven states.

The scheme targets to add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and about 27,500 mega volt-amperes transformation capacity of sub-stations.

He said central assistance is 33 per cent of the total investment.

The minister added that 80 per cent of the phase one work has been completed.

The outlay of the first phase was Rs 10,142 crore.

