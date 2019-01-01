Both BRICS and MERCOSUR groupings will remain on track, says Brazilian envoy Andre Aranha Correa da Lago

Andre Aranha Correa da Lago, ambassador of Brazil to India.

Since the time President Jair Bolsonaro was elected as the new President of Brazil, there have been concerns related to BRICS as well as MERCOSUR. And how important will India be in the foreign policy of that country. Andre Aranha Correa da Lago, ambassador of Brazil to India shares his views with Huma Siddiqui.

Now that Brazil has a new President, will the India-Brazil relations change? Will Brazil move out of BRICS?

The new President Jair Bolsonaro has been sworn in. He is different kind of politician. We already have received very clear information that BRICS will continue to be a priority. And we have the confirmation of all the BRICS meetings now which will culminate with the summit in November 2019 in Brazil.

BRICS structure is something very positive in our relations first because it has created a very intense calendar of meetings; even though our countries are very distant .The BRICS structure has created many opportunities for these meetings. The new President has never been to India, and he is being briefed about our country’s relations with India and its importance bilaterally as well as in various multilateral foras.

What about the expansion of India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement?

The new president is already very conscious on how important MERCOSUR is for Brazil and how it has already some structures that are extremely favorable to some economic sectors in Brazil. And it also has some circumstances and some obligations that may restrict the flexibility of Brazil to negotiate Free trade agreements. The fact is that we are linked to MERCOSUR very strongly because it has been a long process since the 80s and our economies.

We cannot expect to have a beginning of the announcement of negotiation of an agreement in the first months of the government and before the elections in India. I believe we already have a special dialogue together has been established between the MERCOSUR leaders and we’ve been exchanging some proposals on some lists of products in which we would have preferential tariffs. There is no specific deadline set to start negotiations with India.

There are some pending negotiations that are very important which includes MERCOSUR’s negotiations with the European Union (EU) which has been going on got ten years now.

As a new envoy of Brazil to India, what steps would you take to enhance trade relations with India?

I have come from Japan to India. The bilateral trade between Japan and Brazil has been significantly low. And it is not only with India. It’s a pattern that applies to most of our most traditional partners. So Brazil went through a very serious economic crisis. In fact we can see that we had the three very strong crises at the same time: political crises; economic crisis and a very strong moral crisis. I really believe that these crises have shown the amazing resilience of Brazil. It has allowed the Brazilian population to understand much better the function of the government, the Parliament and the courts.

This generation of Brazilians understands better the division of the three powers than any generations before it. The great news about Brazil is that it has firstly started to recover economically because the government put a very competent economic group that has succeeded to control inflation to lower the interest rate. And finally 14 million jobs are being created. This is good news.

So from an economic point of view I think that we have very clearly a recovery when the economy is only growing 1 percent which is very small by Indian standards. But the fact is that we had two years of strong recession, and it’s all recovering well. There is a support for the fight against corruption and by the way the main symbol of this fight against corruption has been chosen by the president of Minister of Justice. It is going to be very interesting and even exciting times to see how a different government is going to take power in Brazil starting January 1st.

Bilaterally, Brazilian growth and Brazilian trade and investment as a central core of its objectives cannot overlook India. India is the fifth economy in the world is a country with which Brazil has zero issues zero historical or geopolitical issues. We are extremely close in our vision of the world and BRICS symbolizes this in the sense that we believe that we have more relevance today than is recognized by the main structures of world power.

Have you identified any new sectors for cooperation?

Well the fact is that we have to admit that our economic and investment performance between our two countries is still very modest. It is easy to identify areas, but it is less easy to convince our businessmen as there are so many options in the world today. However, significantly, Indian companies have increased investments in Brazil in recent years.

Recently, Sterlite Power participated in the transmission auction held by the Brazilian Government –that is a big presence of an Indian company in Brazil. Marcopolo is already here in a joint venture with Tata Motors for making buses. Since we have a very advanced banking system and great expertise in ATMs, Perto S. A., a Digicon Group company, a high technology and IT company and the world’s leading manufacturer of Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) and Cash Dispenser Machines (CDMs) is present here.

A company producing electric generators is present in India, and will soon be producing wind turbines as they have the expertise.

Any bilateral defence cooperation with India?

Defence is not a central issue for Brazil. And obviously as a diplomat I say with pleasure that it’s thanks to diplomacy, as in the history of Brazil we have been negotiating borders with our neighbors and that was a central issue. Brazil has ten neighbors. And we have zero border issues with any of them. Another great thing is that Brazil and Argentina both agreed in the 90s to stop our nuclear arms program which existed. Therefore, the main threat to Brazil is not related to foreign governments but from insurgencies and drug related issues. Our armed forces are very small by any standards and are thoroughly professional. There are two main worries: the Amazon and the other is in the sea what is better known as Blue Amazon. The equipment needed to deal with situations has been specially built to carry operations in jungles as well as protect our coastline which is very huge.

The armed forces have developed specific abilities, and there is a very specific group for special operations in the jungles. There are possibilities for having exchanging quality equipment built in Brazil including aircraft. The Defence area is one that where we can increase significantly our dialogue.

So are there any big delegations expected from your country to visit India?

There is a need for key people from both sides to visit each other’s countries and see what will work for the people in terms of new technologies. Fintech startups that have been launched in Brazil will be visiting India in April and we are planning to make this an annual event.

These start-ups have so much to share especially new technologies in the Agriculture sector, in storage systems and study of all sorts of bio pesticides and all sorts of fish, analysis of satellite images in the agri sector.