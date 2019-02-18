Ayushman Bharat: How world’s largest healthcare scheme fared in first 150 days

Ayushman Bharat offers a benefit cover of Rs. 500,000 per family annually.

Over 12 lakh people have been treated in less than 150 days since the launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme. In addition, more than 1.7 crore beneficiary e-cards have been generated providing access to healthcare under the world’s largest healthcare scheme, according to Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) dashboard. At present 14,856 hospitals have been empaneled under the scheme. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 last year in Ranchi.

The scheme aims to provide health protection to 10.74 crore poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational categories of urban workers’ families as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data (nearly 50 crore beneficiaries). It offers a benefit cover of Rs. 500,000 per family annually.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal earlier this month said the government may provide more funds for the healthcare scheme in 2020. “The government has already provided half a billion dollar funding for the programme. We expect to provide much more funds in the next year,” he had said.

The interim Budget presented last week has raised the allocation for Ayushman Bharat scheme to Rs 6,400 crore for 2019-2020.

“Unless we create a distress free health care system for 1.3 billion people in India, unless we look at health in a very holistic fashion right from preventive health care…we will not be able to take people out of distress that health care can cause particularly to lesser privileged,” he had said.