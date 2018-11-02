New technology needed to make IAF a potent aerospace power: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Dhanoa asked the commanders to continue the earnest efforts towards creating an environment for safe operations.

There is need for continuous orientation of human resource so as to absorb induction of new technologies for a smooth transition of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a potent Aerospace power, says the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. While re-emphasizing the importance and pivotal role of Western Air Command (WAC) in all future conflicts and in humanitarian assistance and Disaster Relief Missions, addressing the Commanders at the Western Air Command, the air chief said that the IAF needs to enhance mission capability of all platforms and weapon systems.

He urged the commanders to revise their plans in consonance with lessons learnt during Ex-Gaganshakti and various other exercises to bolster the mission capability of WAC and made a special mention on the need to maintain very high levels of vigil to ensure security of the air bases in the backdrop of the existing internal security situation.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressing WAC Commanders Conference 2018

Dhanoa asked the commanders to continue the earnest efforts towards creating an environment for safe operations. He appreciated the rapid response and untiring efforts of WAC in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in recent times.

During the conference, discussions and reviews were focused on critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness, further improvement in maintenance practices and ensuring fool-proof physical and cyber security. The two day WAC Commanders’ Conference started on Nov 1 at New Delhi where Air Officers Commanding / Station Commanders of all Air Force Stations under Headquarter WAC and all Principal Staff officers at HQ WAC attended the conference.