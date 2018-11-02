New technology needed to make IAF a potent aerospace power: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

By: | Updated: November 2, 2018 4:43 PM

There is need for continuous orientation of human resource so as to absorb induction of new technologies for a smooth transition of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a potent Aerospace power, says the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, IAF, aerospace power, Disaster Relief Missions, cyber security, Western Air Command Dhanoa asked the commanders to continue the earnest efforts towards creating an environment for safe operations.

There is need for continuous orientation of human resource so as to absorb induction of new technologies for a smooth transition of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a potent Aerospace power, says the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. While re-emphasizing the importance and pivotal role of Western Air Command (WAC) in all future conflicts and in humanitarian assistance and Disaster Relief Missions, addressing the Commanders at the Western Air Command, the air chief said that the IAF needs to enhance mission capability of all platforms and weapon systems.

He urged the commanders to revise their plans in consonance with lessons learnt during Ex-Gaganshakti and various other exercises to bolster the mission capability of WAC and made a special mention on the need to maintain very high levels of vigil to ensure security of the air bases in the backdrop of the existing internal security situation.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressing WAC Commanders Conference 2018

Dhanoa asked the commanders to continue the earnest efforts towards creating an environment for safe operations. He appreciated the rapid response and untiring efforts of WAC in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in recent times.

During the conference, discussions and reviews were focused on critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness, further improvement in maintenance practices and ensuring fool-proof physical and cyber security. The two day WAC Commanders’ Conference started on Nov 1 at New Delhi where Air Officers Commanding / Station Commanders of all Air Force Stations under Headquarter WAC and all Principal Staff officers at HQ WAC attended the conference.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. New technology needed to make IAF a potent aerospace power: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition