MP CM meets Rajnath, Scindia to discuss infrastructure projects in state

Madhya pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here and discussed issues related to various infrastructure projects in the state. In a tweet, Chouhan said he “discussed creation of defence cluster in Jabalpur” with Singh.

“With the formation of this defence cluster, direct and indirect employment will also increase in the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector and other technical institutions present in the Mahakaushal area,” the chief minister said. During his meeting, he also requested the defence minister to assist Madhya Pradesh in starting an M.Tech course in Jabalpur Engineering College with the help of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The DRDO works under the Union defence ministry. Chouhan also met Scindia — who is a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh — and congratulated him on becoming the civil aviation minister. “I am sure that under your able guidance, there will be unprecedented improvement in the aviation sector and this sector will touch new heights,” Chouhan tweeted.

Earlier this month, during the cabinet reshuffle, Scindia was made the Union civil aviation minister.Chouhan said he discussed with Scindia “the proposal of expansion of Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur airports, construction of new airport in Gwalior and making Bhopal (airport) an international airport”.

A detailed discussion was held between Chouhan and Scindia on promoting international flights from Indore, and on increasing air connectivity in the state by giving flights to Rewa, Khajuraho, Datia, Gwalior, Bhopal and Jabalpur under the UDAN scheme. “Jyotiraditya Scindia ji has assured to take necessary decision, for which I thank him,” Chouhan stated on Twitter.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

After the meeting with Chouhan, Scindia said on Twitter that both of them are ready to work together to take the state forward on the path of development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.