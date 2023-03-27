Kuwait bats for stringent anti-terror measures at SCO meet in New Delhi

Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit later this summer under India’s presidency, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member country Kuwait has called for stronger measures for fighting against extremist organizations and combating terrorism in the Eurasian region.

The ambassador of Kuwait to India Jasem Ibrahem Al-Najem in his address at a session titled `Reconnect for Stability: ensuring Secure re-emergence of Eurasia’ last week said that this can be achieved by combating terrorism and its financing, drug trafficking, money laundering and transnational organized crime. He stressed the need for all concerned parties to boost the spirit of the SCO and to further help maintain security and stability in Eurasian region. The Gulf nation participated in the two day conference from March 23-24 as part of the SCO’s outreach to some of the GCC states.

Ambassador Jasem Ibrahem Al-Najem in his address highlighted Kuwait’s role in combating terrorist groups, especially with the global coalition to defeat extremist organizations and through its participation in various meetings at the ministerial level. Adding, continuous efforts of international and regional groups to help the Afghan people achieve their basic needs and aspirations.

Members of SCO:

The grouping was established on June 15, 2001 and there are eight member states including the four Central Asian Republics, India, Russia, China, and Pakistan. And there are four observer states including Iran, Mongolia, Belarus and Afghanistan.

The aim of this organization is to build a multi-centric world order, in line with the rules of International Law and principles of mutual respect.

Several countries are keen to join the grouping in various formats. The process of including countries from GCC – Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait as dialogue partners was initiated in 2022. And other countries – Maldives and Myanmar too as dialogue partners and a MoU is already in place designating Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt as dialogue partners.