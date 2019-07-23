Indian Army successfully tests indigenously developed NAG anti-tank guided missile! It’s a huge success

Both the user evaluation teams and DRDO got a pat on their back by the new defence minister Rajnath Singh on the successful trials.

Nag missile successfully tested! The trials of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed third Generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile `NAG’’ were carried out successfully by the Indian Army at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges recently. So far all the ten NAG missiles, have cleared both the extreme winter and summer trials, successfully hitting the targets. This paves way for starting the production and later induction of the NAG missile in the Indian Army.

Both the user evaluation teams and DRDO got a pat on their back by the new defence minister Rajnath Singh on the successful trials. This missile has been developed to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in all weather conditions and has both day and night capabilities. It is a third-generation fire and forget class missile and uses an imaging infrared seeker in lock-on-before-launch mode.

This missile is launched from the NAG missile carrier (NAMICA) which has the capability of carrying up to six combat missiles and with its imaging algorithm the missile can hit the target at four-kilometre distance even in severe summer desert conditions which is unique in its class.

According to the Ministry of Defence, as part of the summer user trials for NAG, six missions were conducted under the extreme temperature conditions of the Pokhran Ranges. And all the objectives were met during the six missions which included minimum range, maximum range, in direct attack as well as top attack modes and it has also achieved a direct hit onto the target.

The user team from the Army and the DRDO conducted the trials as per the trial directive laid down. It has been reported earlier that the NAG missile has successfully cleared the winter trials earlier this year and the government has already issued the Acceptance of Necessity for induction of NAG after user trials.