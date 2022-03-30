India-US to discuss deal for F-18 Block III Super Hornet and MQ9B drones for Indian armed forces

At the forthcoming India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet of the US based Boeing Company for the Indian Navy and the procurement of 30 armed Predator/MQ9B drones from General Atomics are on the table for discussions.

Sources have confirmed to the Financial Express Online “The two sides will talk about the possibility of acquiring the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet for the Indian Navy’s aircraft carriers. The long pending MQ9B drones are also on top of the list.”

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that more than 150 simulation studies as well as ski-jump tests have been conducted successfully to prove that the American F/A-18 are capable of operating from the INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous IAC-1. The IAC-1 soon to be commissioned as INS Vikrant into the Eastern Naval Command by August this year is designed to carry MiG-29K, however the US aerospace company had conducted tests on the overall compatibility of the Super Hornet with both the carriers.

In an earlier exclusive interaction Ankur Kanaglekar, Head India Fighters Sales, Boeing Defense, Space and Security had stated that the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet can operate effectively from Indian Navy aircraft carriers and will be an enabler for safe and secure Indo-Pacific.

By India, for India

As has been reported earlier, this aircraft has been offered by the company under the “By India, for India” sustainment program. The company officials have said that under this, the service of the aircraft once inducted will be done in partnership with the end user the Indian Navy and throughout the lifecycle of the aircraft, there will be India and US partners involved. “This means that it will be in line with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” said an officer who wished to remain anonymous.

How?

This will help in developing advanced expertise in the maintenance of fighter aircraft in India and will also open opportunities for the Indian private players to be part of this journey. It will also ensure reduced risk for the Indian Navy, higher availability of the aircraft that would come at competitive price.

The F/A-18 Block III which is being offered for the Indian Navy is, according to the company, the most advanced, frontline, multi-role fighter being operated by the US Navy. These are expected to be in the service of the USN for decades to come.

Once the aircraft has been shortlisted for the Indian Navy, the US based company has innovative solutions related to carrier compatibility on offer to integrate the Super Hornet with the carriers.

And some of the solutions which will be offered are being developed by the Boeing Technology teams working within their engineering and technology center in Bangalore. If this aircraft is down selected then the Indian Navy will have opportunities to seamlessly interface with other US origin assets including the P-8i, the MH-60R helicopters and the unmanned drones that India is in the process of finalizing.

MQ9B drones from General Atomics

The deal for these drones has been pending for a long time and senior navy officers have indicated that two drones have been leased from the US based company. However the deal for 30 drones has yet to be finalized. And when the two sides meet in Washington DC next month this will be discussed.

As has been reported earlier, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian are considered to be revolutionary new remotely piloted aircraft systems for militaries across the globe. Recently the company has started deliveries to the Royal Air Force.

Designed to survive bird and lightning strikes, the MQ-9B boasts industry-leading endurance and interoperability. It provides Multi-Domain Operations — in Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, Maritime Surveillance, Strike, Electronic Warfare roles and expeditionary roles.

2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar will travel to Washington DC to meet their counterparts next month.