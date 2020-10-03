India successfully test-fires nuclear-payload capable Shaurya missile

When fired, the missile in the final phase of its course moves at hypersonic speeds before reaching a height of 40 km as it gets closer to its target.

In the face of the ongoing tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India has been carrying out tests of several missiles and other platforms. On Saturday, an advanced version of the `Shaurya’ surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic the missile was successfully test-fired on Saturday, in Odisha.

More about Shaurya Missile

It has the capability to strike at targets which are in a range of about 800 km.

It can carry nuclear payload.

It is easier to use as it is lighter.

When fired, the missile in the final phase of its course moves at hypersonic speeds before reaching a height of 40 km as it gets closer to its target.

It is a two-stage rocket missile.

This missile operates from solid fuel but can guide itself towards the target towards the cruise missile.

Once inducted these missiles are expected to complement the existing class of missile systems.

It has been tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

It is a ground version of a ballistic missile launched from a submarine.

The missile is so fast that the enemy’s radar across the border will get less than 400 seconds to detect, track, and intercept it.

It can be stored in a composite canister, which can be easily hidden.

Update on various missile tests

Last month, DRDO had successfully tested the indigenous laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (AGTM) from MBT Arjun tank. The missile has a range of up to 5 km.

Pinaka Missile

According to an official release of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) contracts have been signed with public sector entity Bharat Earth Movers Ltd and private sector companies including Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). This is for the supply of six Pinaka Regiments to the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 2,580 crore.

More about Pinaka

It is primarily a multi-barrel rocket system (MBRL) system, and has the capability to fire a salvo of 12 rockets over a period of 44 seconds.

One battery of Pinaka system consists of six launch vehicles which come with loader systems, radar and links with network-based systems and a command post and is linked with the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System.

The six regiments which will come to the Indian army will have 114 launchers with Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning System (AGAPS) and 45 Command Posts – these will be from TPCL and L&T and DPSU BEML will supply 330 vehicles.

Induction of the six Pinaka regiments are planned for 2024 and will be deployed along the Northern and Eastern Borders of our country.