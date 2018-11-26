India conducts massive tri-Service exercise involving assets of the Navy, Army and Air Force near Goa

This exercise was conducted as part of the biennial calendar of tri-Service exercises steered by HQ IDS, which aims to fine tune joint war fighting capabilities and standard operational procedures (SOPs) towards enhancing operational synergy.

A large scale tri-Service exercise involving assets of the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force was conducted at sea off Goa and Karwar from Nov 17-23. The exercise was coordinated by the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command in consultation with HQIDS.

This exercise was conducted as part of the biennial calendar of tri-Service exercises steered by HQ IDS, which aims to fine tune joint war fighting capabilities and standard operational procedures (SOPs) towards enhancing operational synergy.

The exercise saw participation of amphibious troops, special forces, engineers along with support elements from the Indian Army, and C-17, C-130J, IL-76, AN 32 aircraft and Garuds of the IAF and the deployment of a large number of naval assets such as Kolkata Class destroyers, Landing Ships, Fleet support ship with ship borne helicopters, MARCOS and other force levels from all the three maritime commands of the Indian Navy.

Activities conducted during this exercise included amphibious landing operations, air-landed operations, helicopter-borne insertion of Special Forces from sea, Combat Free Fall by the Tri Services Special Forces teams culminating in tactical follow-on operations on land.