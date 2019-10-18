Different shades of Grey: Bad precedent set by countries supporting Pakistan, say experts

India should also try to leverage its better economic status with key supporters of Pakistan that their assistance should not be used for terrorist activities against India, Sharma adds.

Today Pakistan was saved by China which is holding the chair of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Even though it has failed to meet the 27 Action plan with the time given, Pakistan which is currently on the `Grey List’ has got an extension of four months. However, according to experts, such extensions send a wrong message.

“Pakistan gets another extension of four months from the FATF despite failing to comply with the majority of the guidelines issued by the international watchdog for curbing terror financing and money laundering. Such extensions send a wrong message, and Pakistan believes that it can get its way with the help of China, Turkey and other friends. There should be a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism of any type if the international community seriously wants to check the menace of radicalism and terrorism. Sadly, there seems to be no consensus emerging on this issue,” says Prof Rajan Kumar, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

In the opinion of Anil Trigunayat, former Ambassador to Jordan, Libya, Malta, “The decision of the FATF to retain greylisting of Pakistan is regrettable even though with a rider of four-month grace. This was expected given the fact that their all-weather friend China was in the Chair and Turkey and Malaysia in a tie to salvage their ally. But it was also a ringing endorsement that the terror promoter was indeed a haven for extremists and threat to global peace and stability.”

Adding, “In my view, such support through the use of technicalities does great damage to Pakistan as it will have no incentive to improve and will take an easy route to bank on the shoulders of its allies. In the meantime, terror financing and sustenance and extremist attacks will go on apace by emboldened terror outfits. India needs to fight its own battle against the cross border terrorism. Ekla Chalo Re”

Says Dr Raj Kumar Sharma, Consultant, Faculty of Political Science, IGNOU, “Pakistan has not taken substantial steps to stop terror financing. The real problem is that the state apparatus in Pakistan continues to see terrorist groups as assets to be used as an instrument of state policy. Imran Khan and Pervez Musharraf have openly accepted Pakistan’s support to terrorist groups against India. Recent attempts by Pakistan to comply with the FATF recommendations have been a desperate attempt to avoid the blacklisting and it has no long-term policy to tackle terrorism. Pakistan continues to use terrorism as a state policy against both, India and Afghanistan. That means, it distinguishes between a good terrorist and a bad terrorist.”

According to Sharma, “By patronising countries like Pakistan, China is supporting terrorism against India. This is shameful for a country which sees itself as a future superpower to replace the Americans. The Chinese need to have a better vision of global governance as terrorism emanating from Pakistan is not only a threat to India but to the whole of humanity. China has its own narrow interest in mind as of now as blacklisting of Pakistan could endanger CPEC which is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

India should also try to leverage its better economic status with key supporters of Pakistan that their assistance should not be used for terrorist activities against India, Sharma adds.