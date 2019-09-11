Boost for Indian Army! Indigenously low weight, fire & forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile clears another test

Successful flight test of indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) by DRDO in the ranges of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

In what could be a major boost for the Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM). Today’s test clears the way for the Indian Army to have the third generation man portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile indigenously.

Since 2015, the missile has been jointly under development by DRDO in partnership with Indian defence contractor VEM Technologies Ltd.

The test was successful and was carried out in the ranges of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The home made missile was launched from a man portable Tripod launcher and the target was a copy of a functional tank.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the tests. Also, the mission objectives of the tests were achieved as the missile in the top attack mode hit the target and with precision destroyed it.

This is the third round of successful tests for the missile which is incorporated with state-of-the-art Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics.

What is MPATGM:

This is third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

Has been developed indigenously by DRDO in partnership with VEM technologies Ltd.

It comes with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead.

The strike range of this missile is of 2.5 km and it weighs around 14.5 kg. This weight is critical to maintain man portability.

It has the capability to be fired from shoulder.

It can be used during day and night.

The missile works on fire and forget principle.

It has a deadly impact against both moving and stationary targets.

And it will be deployed in infantry and parachute battalions of Indian Army.