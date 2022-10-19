Bharat Forge, General Atomics to collaborate for li-ion battery systems

Bharat Forge has signed a collaboration deal with American technological giant General Atomics for the creation of lithium-ion battery systems for the Indian Navy.

According to Bharat Forge, the two parties have also decided to collaborate on permanent magnet motors.

Submarines among other naval units employ lithium-ion battery technology.

The agreement was signed in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the sidelines of the DefExpo. The Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS) of General Atomics and Bharat Forge will work together in accordance with the parameters of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop Lithium-Ion battery systems for naval platforms for the Indian Navy.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman Kalyani Group said, “General Atomics does Li-Ion battery solutions for naval platforms/submarines and and our partnership with General Atomics is a firm step in the direction to develop Make-in-India solutions for the Indian Navy and setting up a strong defence technology and manufacturing vertical within India.”

Scott Forney, President of GA-EMS said his company is looking forward to working with Bharat Forge “We are committed to working with companies like Bharat Forge, whose reputation for excellence and dedication to quality is synergistic with ours, as we continue to deliver technology innovations and cutting-edge systems for undersea and surface platforms,” he added.