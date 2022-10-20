Armed forces to have indigenous night vision goggles by MKU

Soon pilots flying Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) in different terrains and day/night will get to wear indigenously manufactured Aviation Night Vision Goggles (ANVG).

On the sidelines of the ongoing DefExpo 2022, Netro Optronics by MKU, a global defence and homeland security solutions provider has been awarded the contract for Design & Indigenous Development of Night Vision Goggles for LUH by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

According to Prachi Gupta (CEO, Netro Optronics), this marks the first time the ANVG will not be imported. Explaining more about the revolutionary device, she said that it is powered by Gen (Generation) 3 technology, and will be developed under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).

CSM NightOwl. (Photo: MKU)

Another MoU has been inked between Netro and Hensoldt to indigenously not only manufacture but also assemble NightOwl products in the country. This technology has been developed to enable observation at extremely long ranges. And according to Ms Gupta, this solution fulfills the highest requirements needed for the seamless surveillance of land and maritime borders.

Netro Soldier Optronics

These in-house solutions from MKU – night vision and thermal equipment will allow soldiers to operate safely and efficiently in the dark and hostile environment. These include monocular goggles, handheld devices, night vision and thermal weapon sights.

Netro NB-3100 ANVG. (Photo: MKU)

Innovation for the future

“There’s a lot in the pipeline that we are already working on and are investing heavily into core technologies. And will be able to introduce a lot more innovative systems for defence and homeland security in India, and across the world,” added the CEO Netro Optronics.

Night vision and thermal equipment will allow soldiers to operate safely and efficiently in the dark and hostile environment. (Photo: MKU)

Netro NB-3100 ANVG and aiming solutions

These are designed to help the pilots of helicopters and aircraft to navigate while flying at low altitudes or while taking off in not only threatening conditions but in pitch darkness.

There are also solutions for those who are operating grenade launchers, rifles, light and heavy machine guns.

The Kanpur based company has been providing such solutions to various governments and armed forces across the globe.