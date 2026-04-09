In a move aimed at strengthening India’s growing digital workforce, edForce, a workforce upskilling company, has partnered with NVIDIA to expand access to industry-focused training programs. The initiative is designed to help professionals and enterprises build skills in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, accelerated computing, and data-driven application development, the company said in a statement.

Experts suggested that the demand for talent in AI, accelerated computing and data science is growing very fast. According to the World Economic Forum, AI and machine learning specialists are the fastest-growing job category globally, while McKinsey estimates that generative AI could add $2.6-4.4 trillion to global productivity every year.

“Indian enterprises are accelerating AI adoption at an unprecedented pace. Working with NVIDIA allows us to bring world-class learning pathways to thousands of professionals, helping organizations build stronger, future-ready engineering and data teams,” Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-Founder & CEO, edForce, said,

Through this initiative, edForce aims to support this opportunity by offering structured, enterprise-ready training from NVIDIA, helping professionals gain the skills needed for the future.

As part of the program, edForce claims to provide training based on NVIDIA’s global learning frameworks. This will include hands-on learning in areas like artificial intelligence, accelerated computing, and data-driven workflows. The company claims that the program will offer structured learning paths and industry-recognised certifications that match changing business needs. It will also include both basic and advanced AI training.

“As a training provider, edForce will help expand industry readiness in accelerated computing, data-driven workflows, and the broader AI computing ecosystem across India’s enterprise landscape,” Anuj Aggarwal, Director, NVIDIA Training, India, said.