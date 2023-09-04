Pet parenting startup sploot raises $800k from Info Edge’s subsidiary Redstart Labs, angel investors

Pet care startups: Delhi NCR-based pet parenting startup sploot has raised $800,000 in its second round of seed funding from Info Edge’s subsidiary Redstart Labs and angel investors to expand its services including dog walking and grooming and ready-to-feed dog food along with territorial expansion. The startup said it has more than 1 lakh downloads across the Play Store and App Store and delivered over 80,000 meals.

Info Edge had earlier invested $500,000 in the startup in 2022. Vibhore Sharma, former Chief Technology Officer at Info Edge, said “Various studies value India’s pet care market at over $500 million, and it is likely to grow multifold at 20 per cent annually. This growth will increase the demand for pet care products, services, and experts. sploot is on its way to being the platform for pet parents to get everything they need in one place.”

Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of LeverageEdu and Fly; Yatish Talvadia, Serial entrepreneur & Angel Investor; Sanjay Singh, a former member of PayTM; and Mukul, former member of Adobe, Aryan Mhaiskar, angel investor, and others participating via GripInvest also invested in sploot.

Redstart Labs is the venture capital firm with a portfolio of 16 companies including Unbox Robotics, Skylark Drones, Lumiq, and others.

Garima Kaushal, Co-founder and CEO, sploot said, “The idea for sploot came from seeing generations of pet parents learn by making the same mistakes. Sploot was our effort to help pet parents be better by learning collectively from each other and the experts. We believe that education about pet parenting is the first step towards influencing purchase decisions.”

According to consultancy firm Market Decipher, India pet and pet care market was estimated worth Rs 74,000 crores in 2022 and is expected to reach Rs 2.10 lakh crore by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.2 per cent during 2022 to 2032. The fastest growing sectors in the market are pet food which captures two-thirds of the market revenue followed by pet accessories, grooming, and healthcare.

Other startups in the pet care sector in India are Supertails, Vetic, Snouters, Zoivane, Just Dogs, etc.

