gradCapital launches a $6M fund to invest $40k into students with entrepreneurial aspirations

Seed funds for startups: gradCapital, a pan-India student-driven institution that invests in student startups and ventures, on Friday announced the launch of its second fund, sized about $6M to invest in student startups. The fund provides a $40,000 investment for 4% equity and provides the chosen entrepreneurial students with a 4-week cohort in Bengaluru, where they get an opportunity to meet self-made entrepreneurs such as Tarun Mehta (Co-founder, Ather Energy), Shashank (Co-founder, Razorpay), Kailash Nadh (CTO, Zerodha), and many others.

gradCapital is backed by key investors such as CIIE, IIM-Ahmedabad, Alagu Preiyannan, Ankur Warikoo, and Kanwal Rekhi. About 30 per cent of the companies post the cohort have raised an average follow-on of $600k. The follow-on investors include Lightspeed and Rainmatter Capital.