Highway project in Nagaland aims at improving connectivity in Northeast

The highway project aims at boosting connectivity with neighbouring states in the Northeast region that will roll out efficient, sustainable and economical transportation options for all commuters.

Written by Express Infra
The transformative road project is billed to be socially significant, as it will offer a dedicated route for Sai Baba devotees. (Representational image)

In a bid to bolster the connectivity in the Northeast region, the ruling establishment at the Centre has put spotlight on highway projects. The government has undertaken the development of a 25-km two-lane highway in Nagaland to boost the road connectivity to Northeast states, says Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Gadkari said, “We are currently building a 25-km two-lane highway which will be featured with a hard shoulder. The stretch spans from Chakabama to Zunheboto as part of package-3,” reported PTI.

Boosting connectivity in Northeast region

The highway project aims at boosting connectivity with neighbouring states in the Northeast region that will roll out efficient, sustainable and economical transportation options for all commuters. 

The minister said that the work is done under the Bharatmala Pariyojna. The government is all set for four-laning of the Sinnar-Shirdi section of NH-160, including the construction of the Sinnar bypass, in Maharashtra, he added.

Dedicated route for pilgrimage to Sai Baba

“The transformative road project is billed to be socially significant, as it will offer a dedicated route for Sai Baba devotees making their pilgrimage to Shirdi easier,” said Gadkari, reported PTI.

According to the minister, the primary objective of this move is to reduce travel time substantially between Shirdi and Nashik/Trimbakeshwar, two major religious towns in Maharashtra.

He stated that the project entails various significant techniques to reduce the carbon footprint and minimise traffic congestion. 

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 13:11 IST

Stock Market